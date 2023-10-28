New Orleans Police Department graduates 198th recruiting class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department graduated almost 20 recruits during a ceremony at Southern University of New Orleans on Friday (October 27). This was the department’s 198th recruiting class.

It was the first class to graduate under the leadership of Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

Eugene White is one of those graduates. White said he is ready to protect and serve the city of New Orleans and the ones dearest to him.

“I grew up in the community and I see how it is transitioning,” White said. “I have teenagers right now growing up in the city and I have little kids that are growing up, so I want to do my part.

White said he has been manifesting a career in law enforcement for 10 years. After a lengthy career in the trucking business, he joins a police force that is short on labor.

“If I don’t step up, they’ll continue to be short,” he said. “So, I play my part, step up and hopefully others follow me and step up also.”

The department is short-staffed with less than 900 officers. Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said fresh faces on the force come at a much-needed time.

“We are short by several hundred,” Kirkpatrick said.

“To have new people coming in is indeed a morale booster,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’re also hiring civilian members to the department. We are going to start a novel approach to policing, and we are going to have a lot of positions civilianized.”

According to statistics released by the New Orleans police department, the violent crime rate has dropped over the past year.

Murder rates dropped 24%, assaults dropped 11% and armed robberies dropped 34% compared to this time in 2022.

Kirkpatrick said the city will have to work together to keep those numbers down.

“The district attorney has a role in this our diversion programs have a role, so we are a system, but on our part, we are going to be all about the prevention,” she said.

White said preventing crime is something he has always wanted to do for his city.

“If we run from the issue, how can we ever solve it? So, my goal is to help my brothers and sisters figure this problem out.”

