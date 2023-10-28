No. 22 Tulane outlasts Rice, 30-28, for sixth straight victory

HOUSTON (WVUE) - No. 22 Tulane withstood a second-half rally before putting away Rice, 30-28, at Rice Stadium in Houston.

Quarterback Michael Pratt completed 22 of 30 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns as the Green Wave hung at least 30 points on an opponent for the fifth game in a row.

Running back Makhi Hughes rushed for 153 yards on 23 carries to help Tulane chew up the clock and control possession. Conference rushing leader Hughes has gained at least 120 yards on the ground in each of Tulane’s last four games, with three touchdowns in that span.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Green Wave (7-1), who haven’t lost since falling 37-20 at home to Ole Miss on Sept. 9. Tulane sits atop the American Athletic Conference standings, but tied with Southern Methodist and UT-San Antonio, who also are 4-0.

Tulane, which entered the game as a 10-point favorite, jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 44-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio and a 26-yard TD pass from Pratt to Yulkeith Brown. But a 5-yard touchdown run by Juma Otoviano brought the Owls within 10-7 before the first quarter ended.

The second quarter was all Tulane. The Green Wave scored 17 unanswered points to take a 27-7 lead into the halftime locker room. Pratt rushed 1 yard for one touchdown and hit Alex Bauman on a 1-yard scoring pass for another, and Ambrosio added another field goal from 41 yards out.

But Rice stormed back with 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. Otoviano had a 3-yard touchdown run and Rice quarterback J.T. Daniels found Boden Groen from 4 yards out for another score that pulled Rice within 27-21 with 4:22 left in the third.

The Green Wave held Daniels to just 189 passing yards. Daniels had entered the game leading the AAC in passing yards with 2,173 (272 per game), which ranked 11th in the nation.

A third Ambrosio field goal -- this one from 43 yards out -- put Tulane up 30-21 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter. But with 8:20 to play, Daniels connected with junior wide receiver Luke McCaffrey on a 35-yard TD strike, making it a two-point game with 8:20 remaining.

Tulane’s defense otherwise contained Rice’s top receiver. McCaffrey had four games this season with at least 99 receiving yards, but was held Saturday to 79 yards on five receptions.

Rice had won the previous three meetings with Tulane, but the teams had not faced each other since November 2013, when both were members of Conference USA.

Tulane has won eight straight road games, the third-longest streak in the nation behind Georgia and Michigan.

The Green Wave allow the fewest rushing yards in the AAC with 78.4 yards per game. Rice gained 82 ground yards on Saturday.

