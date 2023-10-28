Pelicans return to New Orleans to host Knicks in home opener

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans host the New York Knicks Saturday (Oct. 28) night in their home opener at 6 p.m.

The Pels return to New Orleans after getting off to a good start, winning their first game on the road.

Saturday night will be the first time that Pelicans fans see both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram together on the Smoothie King Center court since November 21 of last year.

Those two combined for 42 points against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

After the game, head coach Willie Green called them the best duo in the NBA.

“I want them to understand how good they can be,” Green said. “In my opinion, they don’t get talked about enough. Probably rightfully so. We haven’t seen enough of BI and Z. They are two fantastic players. It’s really about those two guys being better together on the floor. And that’s what we want to see.”

