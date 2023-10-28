BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pelicans return to New Orleans to host Knicks in home opener

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans host the New York Knicks Saturday (Oct. 28) night in their home opener at 6 p.m.

The Pels return to New Orleans after getting off to a good start, winning their first game on the road.

Saturday night will be the first time that Pelicans fans see both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram together on the Smoothie King Center court since November 21 of last year.

Those two combined for 42 points against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

After the game, head coach Willie Green called them the best duo in the NBA.

“I want them to understand how good they can be,” Green said. “In my opinion, they don’t get talked about enough. Probably rightfully so. We haven’t seen enough of BI and Z. They are two fantastic players. It’s really about those two guys being better together on the floor. And that’s what we want to see.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle...
LISTEN: Drivers, in shock, plead for help on I-55 in 911 recordings

Latest News

Pelicans host Knicks in home opener
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes up for a dunk against Memphis Grizzlies...
CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson lead Pelicans past Grizzlies 111-104 in season opener
Pelicans give Memphis the blues in 111-104 season opening win
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket to slam dunk over Orlando...
Pelicans to tip-off regular season Wednesday with healthy Zion