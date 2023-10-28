BBB Accredited Business
Saints injury report: Johnson in, Hurst out; 9 listed as ‘questionable’

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After missing the last four weeks with a calf injury, Saints tight end Juwan Johnson will be available to play this weekend.

Johnson was a full participant at practice on Friday.

Johnson could provide a boost to this offense that has been struggling lately, especially in the red zone.

Johnson led the team in receiving touchdowns a season ago.

He believes the offense is close to finally reaching its potential.

“Yeah we’re close, yeah of course.. we’ve been close. The points don’t reflect it but we kind of had a hard time moving the ball,” Johnson said. “But we’ve been moving the ball pretty well except when we get to the red zone, we haven’t been punching it in. That’s just the key thing. We’re gonna take it little by little. I think that’s the biggest thing is just executing. Not to get too cute. Not to do what everybody says we should be doing. Just playing our ball. I think that’s the biggest thing. We’ve been doing it since camp.”

There’s a long injury report, however, just one Saint is listed as out for Sunday and that’s tackle James Hurst. Nine other players are listed as “questionable”.

That includes safety J.T.Gray, linebacker Demario Davis, and the two safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye.

Also on that list are Taysom Hill, cornerback Alontae Taylor, Max Garcia, and Jimmy Graham, both dealing with an illness.

Andrus Peat is dealing with an ankle injury.

