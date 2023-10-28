BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tulane looks for 6th straight win Saturday against Rice

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Tx. (WVUE) - Tulane is looking for their sixth consecutive win on Saturday (Oct. 28), facing Rice on the road.

And one key to beating the Owls will be the continued dominance of running back Makhi Hughes.

The redshirt freshman sat out all of last season with an injury and in his return to the field this year he’s been one of the best running backs in the American Athletic Conference..

He leads the league, averaging 88 rushing yards per game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle...
LISTEN: Drivers, in shock, plead for help on I-55 in 911 recordings

Latest News

Tulane looks for 6th straight win Saturday against Rice
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.
LSU’s Tiger Stadium end zones go camo for Army game
LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll following win against Army