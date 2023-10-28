Tulane looks for 6th straight win Saturday against Rice

HOUSTON, Tx. (WVUE) - Tulane is looking for their sixth consecutive win on Saturday (Oct. 28), facing Rice on the road.

And one key to beating the Owls will be the continued dominance of running back Makhi Hughes.

The redshirt freshman sat out all of last season with an injury and in his return to the field this year he’s been one of the best running backs in the American Athletic Conference..

He leads the league, averaging 88 rushing yards per game.

