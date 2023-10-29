BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog could impact the Monday morning commute

Dense fog mixed with wildfire smoke could create extra dense super fog
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Monday morning.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Monday morning.
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have one more morning to worry about dense fog before a cold front arrives and changes everything this week.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Monday morning for the possibility of not just dense fog, but we could also see super fog. This is fog mixing with wildfire smoke. It can create near-zero visibility and can be dangerous on the roadway. The densest fog has a better chance at impacting the North Shore and coastal Mississippi.

Highs on Monday will warm to the upper 70s as a cold front passes through and increases our wind from the north. It’ll also wipe out any fog concerns for several days behind it. Our temperatures will cool significantly for Tuesday as we’ll struggle to hit 60 degrees under cloudy skies with a chance for very light rain.

If you’re headed out to trick-or-treat on Halloween evening (Tuesday), expect temperatures to only be in the 50s with a cold northerly wind gusting to around 25 mph.

The winds will stay brisk out of the north through much of Wednesday as highs try to warm to the lower 60s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning look to be our coldest morning of the week as lows on the North Shore will fall to the mid to upper 30s with low to mid 40s in the south. This is when our first frost of the season is possible on the North Shore.

We’ll slowly rebound the rest of the week with mid 70s returning by the next weekend.

