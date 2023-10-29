BBB Accredited Business
Hammond motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash on I-12, LSP says

Louisiana State Police said 25-year-old motorcyclist Jesse Hester of Hammond was killed early...
Louisiana State Police said 25-year-old motorcyclist Jesse Hester of Hammond was killed early Saturday (Oct. 28) after entering Interstate 12 going the wrong direction and being struck by a car shortly after 3 a.m.(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROBERT, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Saturday (Oct. 28) when he entered Interstate 12 from the wrong direction and was struck by an oncoming car, Louisiana State Police said.

The crash in Tangipahoa Parish occurred shortly after 3 a.m., and claimed the life of Jesse Hester of Hammond, authorities said. The driver of a 2008 Toyota Camry involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, the state police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Hester steered his 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound onto the left eastbound lane of Interstate 12 near Louisiana Hwy. 445. The oncoming Toyota, which was properly traveling eastbound in the same left lane, was unable to avoid striking the motorcyclist.

Despite wearing an approved helmet, Hester sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, the LSP said.

State police investigators collected toxicology samples from both drivers for analysis, as part of the ongoing crash investigation.

