Last unseasonably warm day before a strong cold front at the start of the week

Next 7 days
Next 7 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re a fan of the warmer weather, enjoy it Sunday.

Any fog that we see in the morning will quickly dissipate leaving a warm day behind. We could see a stray shower or two as we have plenty of moisture being transported northward into the strong cold front approaching.

Temperatures begin to fall on Monday as the front moves through the area, keeping us in the upper 70s. Cloud cover will increase through the day as winds pick up and we could see a few showers.

By Tuesday morning we will be in the 40s and 50s, staying not much warmer than that throughout the day. Clouds and showers will stick around through midday Tuesday before clearing out in the late afternoon, keeping us in the 50s and low 60s.

We could see patchy frost form on the North Shore Wednesday and Thursday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. The South Shore will be in the 40s. Highs in the 60s stick around through the end of the week.

