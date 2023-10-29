LSU, Tulane move up in latest AP Top 25 football poll
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers and Tulane Green Wave moved up again in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll released Sunday (Oct. 29).
LSU (6-2), which did not play this weekend, moved up two spots to No. 13. The Tigers are preparing for next Saturday’s 6:45 p.m. game against No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Tulane (7-1) moved up one spot to No. 21 following its 30-28 victory Saturday at Rice. The Green Wave have won six consecutive games heading into next Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. visit to East Carolina.
The complete rankings released on Sunday (Oct. 29):
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. Missouri
15. Louisville
16. Oregon State
17. Air Force
18. Utah
19. Tennessee
20. UCLA
21. Tulane
22. Kansas
23. James Madison
24. USC
25. Kansas State
