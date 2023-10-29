BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans cruise past Knicks in home opener, 96-87

Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket in the first half of New...
Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket in the first half of New Orleans' 96-87 victory over the New York Knicks. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans sent fans home happy Saturday night (Oct. 28) with a relatively easy 96-87 victory over the New York Knicks in their home opener at the Smoothie King Center.

Brandon Ingram, with 26 points, and Zion Williamson with 24 led the way for New Orleans, which has opened the new NBA season with a 2-0 record.

The Pelicans jumped out to a 26-12 lead after one quarter and never looked back. They led 55-37 at halftime and 77-68 after three periods.

Defensively, the Pelicans held every New York player under 20 points. R.J. Barrett led the Knicks with 18 points, with Jalen Brunson adding 14 and Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley contributing 10 apiece.

The Pelicans’ next game also is at home, Monday at 7 p.m. against Golden State.

