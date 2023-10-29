Pelicans fans hope their team winning home opener is good omen for new season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans have started the new season 2-0, after a comfortable 96-87 victory over the New York Knicks Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Fans say this is only a taste of what’s to come for the team, now that its “Big Three” -- Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum and Zion Williamson -- are back on the court together. And some fans are already putting on their coaching caps.

“I think Zion needs to be in the post a little bit more, rather than handling the ball or catching it at the perimeter,” Andrew Vogelaar said.

You can find superfan Vernon Coy among the Pels fans embracing the pregame happy hour tailgate. He says it’s the “long suffering” that gives New Orleans sports fans their edge. He points to the Saints as a blueprint.

“I gave it up after a few years,” Coy said. “I had to. I couldn’t take it anymore. But I came back in time for the Super Bowl. So, I’m waiting for the Pelicans to do the same.”

And while the Caesars Superdome is much larger, Pelicans fans say the volume they can raise inside the Smoothie King Center packs a comparable punch.

“The Dome is so big, and it’s spread out,” Coy said. “When you’re in (Smoothie King) and we’re on a roll -- and I got Saints tickets, too -- we get rowdy in there.”

Not all heroes in the Blender wear No. 1 jerseys. “Spider-Pel” takes photos with kids as they enter the tailgate area.

“Two seasons ago, at the play-in game, it was a ‘Red Out.’ I didn’t have anything red to wear, so I grabbed this mask,” he said. “In the fourth quarter, I turned to the guy behind me and said, ‘If we make it to the playoffs, I’m never taking this off.’ And I’m living that curse now.”

It’s a curse Spider-Pel is hoping will turn into another blessing for the Flock.

“The players know we’re here for them,” he said. “We see what they’re doing for us, and it makes its own gravy. It just builds and builds and builds, until everybody’s having a great time, on and off the court.”

The Pels are back on their home court Monday night, taking on the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

