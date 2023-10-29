BBB Accredited Business
Saints rack up their highest point total of the season, defeat the Colts 38-27

New Orleans Saints even their record at 4-4 on the season.
New Orleans Saints even their record at 4-4 on the season.(MGN)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints delivered an offensive explosion to secure a victory over the Colts, 38-27. The win ended the Saints (4-4) losing streak at two games.

The 38 points was the most scored this season by the Black and Gold offense.

Derek Carr threw touchdown passes to Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed. Carr finished the contest going 19/27 passing, 310 yards, 2 TD passes.

Taysom Hill scored twice on the ground, and Kamara found the end zone also.

Saints hosts the Bears next Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

