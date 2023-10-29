BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Six teenagers were shot following a shooting at a home on Bruce Drive in Lake Charles.

Deputies say they were attending a party at the residence, located off of Opelousas Street, when a fight broke out around midnight. At some point, a firearm was produced.

The victims’ ages are as follows: one 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds, and one 19-year-old. One of the victims was transported to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information related to this case to call CPSO at 491-3605.

”We are in the process of collecting evidence and speaking to all the witnesses,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “This was a party full of teenagers. Once again, we have to figure out how these weapons are getting in the hands of our kids. I am urging parents and guardians to do your part and be diligent and mindful of what your kids are doing, where they are going, and who they are hanging out with. Teen violence is a problem in our country and it is our duty as parents to know what are kids are up to. We cannot just continue to sit by and allow this type of behavior to happen in our community.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

'Spider-Pel' poses with fans before the Pelicans' home opener Saturday (Oct. 28) at the...
Pelicans fans hope their team winning home opener is good omen for new season
Malik Fowler
Arrest made following deadly shooting near Donaldsonville High football game; victim identified
Two people shot Saturday night on Canal Street
Two men shot Saturday night on Canal Street, NOPD says
Wheeler: Dense Fog Advisory across region for Sunday morning