Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were shot Saturday night (Oct. 28) on Canal Street, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said one victim was a 35-year-old man who was shot twice around 8:54 p.m. He was transported by New Orleans EMS for hospital treatment and his condition was not disclosed.

Minutes later, the NOPD said a second victim of the same shooting -- a 28-year-old man -- had arrived in a private vehicle seeking hospital treatment. The NOPD said this victim “is considered stable.”

The victims were shot at the intersection of Canal Street and Exchange Place, on the edge of a French Quarter brimming with costumed Halloween weekend revelers.

