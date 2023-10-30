FIRST ALERT: Temps dropping 25-30 degrees; chilly trick-or-treating coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong cold front is moving through the area in with breezy and chilly conditions taking over just in time for Halloween. Gusty north winds will accompany the front. Temperatures that started in the 70s are quickly being replaced as cooler and drier air settles in at the surface. Expect clouds to linger through the overnight and a few spotty light showers. Rain coverage remains on the low side.

A First Alert is issued as temps are tumbling by 25-30+° Lows tonight fall into the mid 40s north & lower 50s south. Highs Halloween in the upper 50s with a gusty chilly wind. Frost is likely north & west of the lake, Wednesday & Thursday morning. Get out the coats and sweaters. pic.twitter.com/Bu5m0l2ZLF — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 30, 2023

Tuesday on Halloween it will be a much chillier day. Look for lows in the low 50s and 40s overnight with highs Tuesday in the 50s through the afternoon. Trick or Treat time will be on the cool side with middle 50s in the evening dropping into the 40s late. By Wednesday morning we’ll see 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain and with the winds relaxing into Thursday there could be some frost Thursday before a slow warm up into next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.