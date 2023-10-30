Causeway tolls increasing this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As a heads up, if you regularly take the causeway, tolls are going up starting Thursday.

If you have a tag, you will pay 40 cents more, and if you pay with cash you will pay an additional dollar.

So for drivers with toll tags, that’s $3.40 and $6 if you pay with cash.

Officials say the extra money will help pay to operate and maintain the 24-mile bridge.

