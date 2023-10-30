Curry to likely start; Paul off the bench when Warriors face Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Pelicans attempt to start the season 3-0, one of the league’s best guards and a familiar face will try to stand in the way.

Monday (Oct. 30) night, the Pelicans face the Golden State Warriors (2-1) who took down the Houston Rockets 106-95 behind a hot-shooting Steph Curry leading the way with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.

While the Warriors have dominated the league by exploiting mismatches found in small-ball lineups for the past decade, they resorted to a traditional lineup for the victory over the Rockets and after the game Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that the same lineup will likely be used Monday against the Pelicans.

That lineup includes: Curry and Klay Thompson in the two guard spots, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green in the two forward spots, and Kevon Looney getting the start at center.

If what Kerr said about the lineup holds up Monday night, it will be the first time Curry has played against the Pelicans in the Smoothie King Center since 2021. Whether it be due to injury or a case of “load management” rest, New Orleans hasn’t seen Curry play in person for some time.

Coming off the bench, New Orleans will once again come face-to-face with their former franchise star Chris Paul, who totaled 8 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in 21 total minutes of play in the Warriors’ win over the Rockets.

For the Pelicans, they got their last win over the Knicks 96-87 behind a combined 62 points from The Big “Threesy” of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and C.J. McCollum. As well as the top of the lineup performed offensively, the key to victory against the Knicks was through their defense, an effort led by forward Herb Jones, who had 3 blocks and 2 defensive rebounds. The team also accounted for 8 steals, with McCollum contributing 4.

The defense will have to be key again if the Pelicans want to get past the Warriors. While they’re off to a good start, they are still dealing with injuries. They are still expected to be without key bench players Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, and Naji Marshall.

The difference between Pelicans injuries now and a season ago is that their franchise players are available to play. Against the Warriors, the Pels will try to slow Curry down and stagger minutes among their top playmakers to give the bench unit some offensive firepower.

