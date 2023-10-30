Fans unwavering as Saints claim victory over Colts in Indianapolis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ 38-27 road win Sunday (Oct. 29) in Indianapolis boosted attendance at watch parties and tailgates across the city.

Fans say this victory was a reminder of why they stick with their Saints.

“We’ve been through it all,” Saints fan Lucille Knox said. “The referees. Bad calls. No call. We been through it all. But we gonna support our boys no matter what.”

Some fans took to a backyard tailgate to cheer on the Black and Gold, others traveled from neighboring countries to celebrate with the locals.

“Back in Canada, no one is really rooting for the Saints. I’m a lone wolf in that,” said Mark Gaetano. “So, it’s definitely a lot more fun being down here with a lot more fellow Saints fans.”

In Gretna, Glen Boyd hosts a special tailgate party each year in honor of his late wife, former Fox 8 anchor Nancy Parker.

“First of all, we’re all Saints fans. We love the Saints. My wife was especially crazy about the Saints,” Boyd said. “For us, it was always about people. My wife and I, we love folks. What better way to bring folks together than over a Saints game?”

Getting folks together for Saints games so far this season has been trying at times for fans of the 4-4 team.

“We’ve been having headaches, we’ve been having stomach aches, heartaches,” said another fan.

But through all the aches and pain comes allegiance to the players.

“Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, always Alvin Kamara -- always,” the fan said. “And we got Jimmy Graham back. I just wish they’d play him!”

No matter who makes it on the field, Boyd said he celebrates the love of his life, in the city that made them, each Sunday of the season.

“I know she’s with me. You can feel her spirit. Everyone can,” Boyd said.

Next up for the Saints is a home game against the Chicago Bears, next Sunday at noon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.