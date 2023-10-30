BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog possible ahead of strong cold front bringing chilly temperatures for Halloween

Dense fog advisory
Dense fog advisory(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense fog is possible on Monday morning as a cold front approaches the area.

Dew points increasing ahead of the front along with light winds will allow for low visibilities due to fog. Slow down and turn on your low beams if you encounter fog conditions.

The fog is expected to clear up and improve visibility by 9 AM.

As the front passes throughout the day Monday, cloud cover will increase and we could see a few showers by the evening. Most of the rain will the front will be light and overnight Monday into Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

Halloween is looking chilly. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s throughout the day for much of the area. Trick or Treaters can expect low 50s and 40s as the night progresses.

Frost will be possible from Wednesday morning through Friday morning for the North Shore with lows in the 30s.

