Louisiana’s first diverging diamond interchange opens near MSY

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There will be some new changes to Loyola Drive approaching the Louis Armstrong International Airport. The state’s first diverging diamond interchange is now open as of Monday (Oct. 30) morning.

Officials say it’s a way to improve traffic flow going to and from the airport.

The La. DOTD celebrated the opening of the I-10 flyover ramps to the airport and this morning, it’s all about the diverging diamond interchange.

While on Loyola approaching I-10, north and southbound traffic will temporarily cross to opposite sides.

There will be stripes, signs, and arrows to help guide you.

The goal is to help traffic flow.

It is also expected to improve safety and eliminate crashes.

The DOTD says that contractors worked throughout the weekend to make sure the diverging diamond interchange would be ready for Monday’s commutes.

“When you drive through it the first time, it’s like you’re driving in the UK where they drive on the wrong side of the road and we drive on the right side of the road,” said Eric Kalivoda, Dep. Secretary of DOTD. “You’re going to be in the UK for just a moment when you go through the DDI, but it makes the left turn so much more efficient and we’ll move traffic through there much more expeditiously than you can with a conventional diamond interchange which is what existed before.”

DOTD acknowledges it will be a different experience the first time driving through.

But, fresh lines and new signage will be there for guidance.

