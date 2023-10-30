Man fatally shot Sunday night in Michoud area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Sunday evening (Oct. 29) in the Michoud area, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed, nor have the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

The NOPD said only that “an adult male” was shot around 6:30 p.m. in the 13500 block of Granville Street. After being taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, the man died at a hospital, the department said.

No arrest or suspect description has been announced.

