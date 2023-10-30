BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man fatally shot Sunday night in Michoud area, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot Sunday evening (Oct. 29) in the 13500 block of Granville Street in the...
A man was fatally shot Sunday evening (Oct. 29) in the 13500 block of Granville Street in the Michoud area, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Sunday evening (Oct. 29) in the Michoud area, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed, nor have the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

The NOPD said only that “an adult male” was shot around 6:30 p.m. in the 13500 block of Granville Street. After being taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, the man died at a hospital, the department said.

No arrest or suspect description has been announced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Archdiocese of New Orleans closing, consolidating several parishes by July 2024
NOPD says Canal Street shooting victim was chased from Royal Street store
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Monday morning
New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Sunday (Oct. 29) announced plans to close and...
Archdiocese of New Orleans to close, consolidate several parishes by next July