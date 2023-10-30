BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend with zip-tie

57-year-old Dennis Sheppard
57-year-old Dennis Sheppard(JPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge handed down a life sentence to Dennis Sheppard on Monday, Oct. 30, for the murder of his girlfriend.

Sheppard, 60, of Harvey, used a zip-tie to suffocate Jyra Holmes on Nov. 2, 2020, during a domestic dispute at her apartment in Harvey. Witnesses observed Sheppard tightening the zip-tie and pushing Holmes to the ground.

After the act, District Attorney Paul Connick says Sheppard was quoted by two witnesses as saying, “She wanted me dead; now she’s dead.”

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Holmes’ lifeless body in the driveway with a zip-tie around her neck.

Three days later, the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force arrested Sheppard in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Following a brief, 36-minute deliberation on Sept. 28, a Jefferson Parish jury convicted Sheppard of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of probation, parole, or sentence suspension.

During the sentencing, Holmes’ twin sister delivered emotional victim-impact testimony, denouncing Sheppard’s actions as evil.

“I hope the only mercy you get for the rest of your life is the mercy you showed my sister,” she said.

Judge June Berry Darensburg of the 24th Judicial District Court dismissed defense requests for a new trial and post-verdict judgment of acquittal.

“She had a full life ahead of her; she was very young,” Judge Darensburg said. “To take someone’s life, I would have to agree with the impact testimony: It was an evil act.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Man shot during busy Halloween weekend accused of initiating conflict, NOPD says
A man was fatally shot Sunday evening (Oct. 29) in the 13500 block of Granville Street in the...
Man fatally shot Sunday night in Michoud area, NOPD says
NOPD says Canal Street shooting victim was chased from Royal Street store
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles