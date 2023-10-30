BBB Accredited Business
Man shot during busy Halloween weekend accused of initiating conflict, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of two men wounded in a shooting one block off of Canal Street on a busy Saturday (Oct. 28) night in New Orleans will be booked for allegedly initiating the conflict that led to the shooting.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:54 p.m. when Quintel Morgan, 28, was inside of a store in the 100 block of Royal Street in the French Quarter and approached by five unknown subjects. Morgan told police that as he left the store, he heard gunfire and fled.

Police say the five subjects reportedly chased Morgan down Iberville Street until he collapsed from a gunshot wound near Exchange Place, on the edge of a French Quarter brimming with costumed Halloween weekend revelers. A second 35-year-old victim was found shortly after. Both men sought medical treatment at a hospital.

Investigators believe Morgan initiated the shooting that led to the two men being shot.

Police are working to identify the additional subjects.

Upon release from the hospital, Morgan will be booked into jail on four counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal discharge of a wepaon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

