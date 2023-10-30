NBA unveils Pelicans’ ‘voodoo’ in-season tournament alter-ego

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in league history, the NBA will hold an “in-season” tournament that will play into the dramatics of tiebreakers just ahead of the regular season.

For such a wacky concept, each team is adopting an alternate uniform and court for each in-season tournament game. Since things were getting weird anyway, the Pelicans are unveiling a concept in the most New Orleans way possible. In what seems like a page from the WWE playbook, the Pelicans will adopt a “voodoo” alter-ego persona, complete with bones in their logos and a color concept that would make The Joker smile: purple, green, and black

The logo is lovingly referred to as the “skelican”

The in-season tournament is for more than bragging rights. The final result of those games will count towards the regular season record and help determine who wins tiebreakers ahead of the playoffs and Play-In tournament. The NBA created this scenario in which it is in the teams’ interest to win these games.

For a full breakdown of how the in-season tournament works, check out the NBA’s rules here.

All 30 teams have been randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on won-loss records from the 2022-23 regular season. Beginning Nov. 3 and continuing through Tuesday, Nov. 28, each team will play four designated Group Play games on “Tournament Nights” – one game against each opponent in its group, with two games at home and two on the road.

Click here to see the Pelicans’ tournament schedule, which starts on Nov. 12 at home hosting Dallas.

