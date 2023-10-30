BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Major cold front pushing in

20 degree temperature drop into the afternoon
Temperatures remain in the 50s for much of the day.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong cold front is settling in across the region with breezy and chilly conditions taking over just in time for Halloween. Gusty north winds help to lift the low cloud cover. Temperatures that started in the 70s are quickly being replaced as cooler and drier air settles in at the surface. Expect clouds to linger through the overnight and a few spotty light showers. Rain coverage remains on the low side. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon into the low 60s.

Tuesday on Halloween it will be a much chillier day. Look for lows in the low 50s and 40s overnight with highs Tuesday in the 50s through the afternoon. Trick or Treat time will be on the cool side with middle 50s in the evening dropping into the 40s late. By Wednesday morning we’ll see 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain and with the winds relaxing into Thursday there could be some frost Thursday before a slow warm up into next weekend.

