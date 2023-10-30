BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Officials seeking to identify man found in St. Tammany woods in 1984

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner seeks help in identifying human remains found over four decades...
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner seeks help in identifying human remains found over four decades ago.(STPCO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains discovered over 40 years ago.

On Oct. 11, 1984, officials say hunters stumbled upon a partial human skeleton near the banks of the West Pearl River, close to I-59.

Forensic analysis determined the remains to be male between the ages of 18 and 40 at the time of his death.

The LSU Faces Lab found characteristics suggesting the man had a mixed-race background, both Caucasian and African American.

A computer-assisted artist reconstructed the man’s facial features and released an image on Oct. 30, 2023.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner seeks help in identifying human remains found over four decades...
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner seeks help in identifying human remains found over four decades ago.(Mykal Vincent | STPCO)

The coroner’s office is hoping the image will jog memories and lead to his positive identification.

Anyone with information that may be useful is asked to contact Investigator Chris Knoblauch at 985-781-1150.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

A 3-month-old infant in New Orleans died from toxic fumes from a generator placed in a...
Infant dies from suspected CO poisoning due to generator use inside powerless home
The City Park Campus is closed all day today except for Buildings 6 and 37. Affected staff will...
Power outages prompt closure of Delgado City Park campus; moving to virtual classes
Causeway toll increase to start Thursday
Causeway tolls increasing this week
Tracking potentially foggy conditions
Tracking potentially foggy conditions