Power outages prompt closure of Delgado City Park campus; moving to virtual classes
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City Park Campus is closed all day today except for Buildings 6 and 37. Affected staff will work virtually and classes will resume virtually at 12 noon.
Please check www.dcc.edu and Canvas for updates.
