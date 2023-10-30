Power outages prompt closure of Delgado City Park campus; moving to virtual classes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City Park Campus is closed all day today except for Buildings 6 and 37. Affected staff will work virtually and classes will resume virtually at 12 noon.

Please check www.dcc.edu and Canvas for updates.

