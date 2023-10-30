Slidell motorcyclist killed in highway crash, LSP says

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 44-year-old motorcyclist from Slidell was killed Sunday night (Oct. 29) in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 59, Louisiana State Police said.

The victim was identified as James O’Donnell, the LSP said.

According to state police, O’Donnell was riding his 2006 Suzuki Hayabusa northbound on I-59 near US Hwy. 11 in St. Tammany Parish when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered off the roadway to the left, struck a median and was ejected from the motorcycle.

O’Donnell was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but still sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a routine toxicology sample was collected from O’Donnell and submitted for analysis as part of the open investigation.

O’Donnell was the second motorcyclist killed last weekend in crashes along north shore highways. Louisiana State Police said 25-year-old Jesse Hester of Hammond was killed around 3 a.m. Saturday when he entered Interstate 12 from the wrong direction and was struck by a Toyota Camry near Robert.

