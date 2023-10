NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Patchy dense fog is present in some parts of the Fox 8 viewing area Monday (Oct. 30) morning and drivers are advised to drive slower with their low beams on.

FIRST ALERT: Patchy dense fog has formed in the area this morning. If you're heading out on your morning commute make sure you slow down and use your low beams if you encounter an area of low visibility @fox8nola #lawx #mswx #nola pic.twitter.com/yEVIgeLeZa — Hannah Gard (@hannahgard_wx) October 30, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.