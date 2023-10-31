BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: FIRST ALERT for Wicked winds tonight; wind chills in the 20s and 30s by morning

By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We gave you the First Alert that we would see a major change in the weather for your Halloween and it is falling right in line. For Halloween parties and Trick or treat times the temps will fall into the 40s and 50s. Wind chills will feel like the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday remains chilly even as some sunshine returns. Morning lows will dip into the 30s north Wednesday morning and 40s south. For Thursday morning we are giving a First Alert that many areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain could see the first frost of the season with low temperatures in the middle 30s and winds relaxing across the region. By the end of the week into the weekend temperatures rebound with highs returning to the 70s.

