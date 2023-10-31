BBB Accredited Business
A chilly Halloween breeze but dry for trick-or-treating

Highs today will struggle to get out of the 50s
Halloween Forecast
Halloween Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A winter-like chill has arrived just in time to celebrate all of the Halloween festivities today and tonight.

Expect that chilly wind to continue for the duration of the day today as clouds remain thick. The lack of sun will likely hold our highs in the 50s for most spots. I do keep a 20% rain chance for some passing showers or sprinkles but any rain threat during the day today will be gone by tonight. That means dress for the temperatures as we quickly see temperatures fall into the 40s for trick-or-treating time.

The next few mornings will be cold as north shore locations dip into the 30s with everybody south of the lake in the 40s. I’m thinking you will need to protect your plants from frost Wednesday and especially Thursday morning. That would be north shore only. Some locations will dip close to freezing far inland.

For the rest of the week, sunshine will dominate the forecast as temperatures slowly moderate into next weekend. As we get warmer, we will have to watch for fog Sunday and Monday mornings.

