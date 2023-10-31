City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors in Mid-City say they have run out of patience with the NOPD, as horse feces, urine stains, discarded bottles and trash mark the spot of Saturday night chaos on Carrolton Avenue.

Witnesses say crowds of people -- some on horseback -- took over the neutral ground and sidewalk of what normally is a quiet intersection.

Phone logs show outgoing calls to 911 around 8:30 p.m., with multiple callers telling Fox 8 no one even picked up on the other end. The NOPD says an officer got to the scene just before 11:30 p.m., but no other details were shared.

“Dozens and dozens and dozens of people. Some of them on horseback, some of them on some kind of a party barge or float or something. Loud music, lots of hollering and screaming, and all sorts of activity,” said Mid-City Security District board member Charley Richard. “But they had everything blocked up, all of the sidewalk was blocked up.”

Richard said he was enjoying dinner at nearby Venezia in the 200 block of North Carrolton Avenue Saturday night. Around 8 p.m., he says the block became impassable.

“This is the first time, for me, that I’ve ever felt this threatened by things getting out of control and this city not being available when we need the help,” said Kelly Holmes.

Holmes says she’s been a part of the Red Door family for nearly a decade, rising through the ranks from bartender to bar owner.

She says a crowd from a bar across the street -- Wit’s Inn -- overtook the sidewalk in front of her bar quickly. Wit’s Inn is closed on Mondays and Fox 8′s messages seeking comment were not returned.

The Red Door staff felt the crowd was disrupting business and needed help from authorities.

“The problem is, we are limited in what we can do as the Mid-City Security District,” Richard said.

When calls are made to police in Mid-City, the neighborhood’s security district can be dispatched to alleviate the burden for those officers.

The MCSD consists of fully commissioned, post-certified law enforcement officers working 24 hours, seven days a week. However, they don’t have the same authority as NOPD officers.

“He’s not allowed to pull out his gun and say, ‘You’re arrested,’ or anything like that,” Richard said.

Holmes says the problem has gotten progressively worse through the fall months.

“I feel the need to have extra security. I have someone at my door daily, so that we can ID,” Holmes said. “I’ve had to adjust our age limit so we can kind of push back the crowd that comes.”

Red Door is now a 30 years old-and-over establishment on the weekends.

“It was just, this was totally out of control with all of those people blocking at least one, two lanes of Carrolton,” Richard said.

New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso said he is aware of the problem, and that it will take a coordinated effort from police, Code Enforcement and Public Works to find a solution.

“It just seems scary and not fair at nighttime in a business area,” Holmes said. “It wasn’t even the neutral ground. It was on the sidewalk of a highly populated strip of businesses that have been here forever.”

Fox 8 reached out to the Orleans Parish Communication District about the claims of 911 calls going unanswered. OPCD said the request would require “some research,” so no statement was available Monday night.

