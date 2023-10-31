Excited Halloween revelers resurrect New Orleans’ fall economy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of Halloween revelers disregarded the chills of cold winds to experience the thrills of celebrating Oct. 31 in New Orleans on Tuesday.

The city for years has enjoyed -- and marketed -- its haunted reputation and gothic pop culture image to become an international tourism destination for Halloween. And even though the additional draw of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience has not been resurrected since 2019, city tourism officials say this year’s economic boost is again significant.

Kelly Schulz of New Orleans & Co. said the city’s 26,000 hotel rooms in the French Quarter and Downtown area reported an occupancy rate of more than 90 percent last weekend. Those numbers don’t include other visitors staying with friends and relatives or in short-term rentals. And most of those tourists also are eating at local restaurants and spending money at city shops.

“On any given year, we have over 10 (million) or 15 million visitors who come to the city and they are spending billions of dollars of economic impact,” Schulz said. “So, when they do that -- whether it’s for Halloween, Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, for big conventions -- that means people in our community have work. There’s money being pumped into our economy.

“We’re known as a haunted destination all year round and that really comes alive during Halloween. ... People take Halloween very seriously in New Orleans.”

Tourist Evan Weathers of California said, “This was a bucket list thing for me to do, to come to New Orleans for Halloween. I was down on Bourbon Street last night and it’s kind of like Las Vegas married a haunted house down there.”

Weathers said he also planned to enjoy the city’s world-renowned cuisine and visit the tomb of reputed Voodoo queen Marie Laveau in St. Louis Cemetery No. 1.

“You get a wish if you visit her grave,” Weathers said. “Sounded like high magic.”

Many visitors flock to the French Quarter to walk the streets and hear bloody tales from well-rehearsed tour guides. Sidney Smith, owner of Haunted History Tours, said Hallow-weekend is one of the busiest times of the year.

“The veil is thinner on Halloween,” Smith said. “Some people say ‘Rest in Peace,’ but what if you can’t?”

Smith said the French Quarter Ghosts and Legends Tour is the most popular with customers, but others opt for the Vampire, True Crime, Voodoo, Cemetery and Haunted Pub Crawl tours.

“New Orleans is generally considered to be the most haunted city in the country,” Smith said. “St. Augustine (Fla.) claims it, I think Savannah (Ga.) claims it, but we’re it. New Orleans is it.

“I mean, you have to have a death before you have a ghost, and we’ve had a lot of death over a very small area in a relatively short period of time. I mean the original French settlers were warned by Indians to not build a city here. That the area was cursed. And they didn’t listen. They built a city here anyway. And they had to deal with everything from yellow fever to murders. Murder was high, hurricanes, cannibalism.”

Dressing up also is an essential part of the holiday for New Orleans residents and tourists alike.

“We create costumes and we have a whole warehouse that we are able to create characters and costumes with,” said Wingate Jones, owner of Southern Costume Company in the Central Business District. “That’s where the magic really happens, being able to watch somebody put on a butterfly costume and they kind of morph into a butterfly in front of your very eyes.”

New Orleans’ history as a French colony also lingers into the day after Halloween.

Wednesday is the traditional Catholic holiday All Saints’ Day, originally known as La Touissant, when celebrants visit cemeteries, churches and ever the riverbank to bid farewell to loved ones who have passed on. It is a Holy Day of Obligation for Catholics who believe that the bond between the living and dead is never broken, and that on Nov. 1 the souls of those lost in the past year move on.

All Saints Day Mass will be held Wednesday at noon at St. Louis Cathedral, and both New Orleans Criminal District Court and Civil District Court will be closed for the holiday.

