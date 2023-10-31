New Orleans Catholics react to church consolidation plan unveiled by archdiocese

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Catholic parishioners expressed reservations Monday (Oct. 30) about a church consolidation plan affecting 16 parishes that the Archdiocese of New Orleans said will take affect by next July.

The plan was unveiled this weekend by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, in response to what he called financial pressures unrelated to the archdiocese’s 2020 bankruptcy filing.

“We found out Saturday,” said Janice Jackson, who attends St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church on North Miro Street in New Orleans. “I go to Saturday evening Mass and Father Mike told us that our church was going to be joined with Our Lady Star of the Sea. And a lot of people are not happy, because we don’t know if people are going to drop out the church (or) what they’re going to do.”

She said parishioners of Our Lady Star of the Sea will join her church’s congregation.

“The church on St. Roch is coming to our church,” Jackson said. “I’m assuming that some of the parishioners there are not going to be happy, either, because they’re going to join with our church. You know how it is in different churches. Everybody does something and they may not want to do what that church is doing. So, we’re just hoping for the best.”

Aymond said in a statement to congregants that, “A parish sustainability committee was formed to provide each parish with a profile that highlighted its strengths and weaknesses. There is no doubt that our parishes -- in fact, our entire area -- have been affected by many factors out of our control. Natural disasters such as floods and hurricanes over the past decade, the COVID pandemic, the challenges of Hurricane Ida recovery, inflation, and skyrocketing property insurance rates impact our church communities, just as they impact our families and our businesses.”

Aymond said there are four situations where two parishes will merge into one, and one other case where three parishes will merge into one. The announced closure plans include:

St. Gabriel, St. James Major and Transfiguration of the Lord, all in New Orleans, will merge to become one new parish. The archdiocese says “a local, outside facilitator” will assist the communities in proposing a name and location for the merged parish at one of the three campuses by March 1, 2024

St. Mary of the Angels and Our Lady Star of the Sea, both in New Orleans, will merge to become one new parish. The archdiocese says the communities will propose a name for the new parish to be located at the St. Mary of the Angels campus by March 1, 2024

Our Lady of the Angels in Waggaman will merge with St. Bonaventure in Avondale to become one new parish, erected with a new name, and located at the Our Lady of the Angels campus

St. Gertrude in Des Allemands and St. John the Baptist in Paradis will merge to become one new parish, erected with a new name, and located at the St. John the Baptist campus

St. John Bosco and St. Rosalie, both in Harvey, will merge to become one new parish. The archdiocese said it will ask the community to propose the name of the merged parish and the campus where it should be housed

Our Lady of Divine Providence in Metairie and Christ the King in Terrytown “have made significant progress in addressing and planning for their challenges,” Aymond said, and will remain open

In addition, Aymond said that in two other cases, parish territory would be merged into neighboring parishes.

The first instance involves New Orleans’ St. Theresa of Avila, which will have its parish territory divided and merged into St. Patrick on Camp Street in the Warehouse District and St. Alphonsus on Constance Street in the Lower Garden District.

The second involves St. Hubert in Garyville, which will be merged into St. Peter in Reserve, although St. Hubert still will remain open as a “non-parochial church” for one Mass each weekend.

Jackson says many parishioners think the church closures are being driven by sexual abuse claims leveled against Catholic clergy, some of which have generated lawsuits from alleged victims that remain unsettled.

“To be perfectly honest, everybody’s thinking it’s just due to this sex thing that’s out about the priests,” Jackson said. “Is this why a lot of churches are closing, because they need money to pay for bankruptcy and all of that? So, they’re asking us if we can get more people to come to church, bring their children and everything, but you can’t make them bring the children if they don’t want to come themselves. So there’s nothing we can do.”

Aymond denied that the archdiocese’s 2020 bankruptcy filing was linked to the consolidation plan, which he said has been under discussion since 2016.

Another Catholic parishioner who did not want her name used in this story said her church already experienced a merger and that such moves can cause issues.

“My church is Corpus Christi, and Epiphany has merged with us, and there has been a little conflict between us,” she said. “But we’re getting along, we love our priest Father Henry and our new priest Father Kingsley.”

Aymond acknowledged such decisions are not easy.

“These are difficult and painful decisions for everyone involved,” he said in his statement. “When I returned to New Orleans in 2009, I never imagined I would be in the situation of having to merge parishes. This is painful, it is difficult for all of us, but this is something we must do for the good of the local church, and something that is being done in Catholic dioceses around the country.”

