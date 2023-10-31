BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Spine chilling Halloween weather

Blustery day with cold temperatures
Blustery day into a bone chilling evening.
Blustery day into a bone chilling evening.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We gave you the First Alert that we would see a major change in the weather for your Halloween and it is falling right in line. Temperatures are on the cold side with low 50s and even 40s for the morning. There won’t be much of an increase into the afternoon with most locations staying in the 50s through the day and lingering cloud cover. Clouds break into the evening, but it will be cold and windy for Trick or Treat with temperatures in the low 50s and 40s through the evening with windy conditions. Winds will hover in the 10 to 20 mph range with higher gusts.

Wednesday remains chilly even as some sunshine returns. Morning lows will dip into the 30s north for Wednesday morning and 40s south. Thursday we are giving a First Alert that many areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain could see the first frost of the season with low temperatures in the middle 30s and winds relaxing across the region. By the end of the week into the weekend temperatures rebound with highs returning to the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle...
LISTEN: Drivers, in shock, plead for help on I-55 in 911 recordings
5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up

Latest News

Halloween Forecast
A chilly Halloween breeze but dry for trick-or-treating
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Monday, Oct. 30
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana