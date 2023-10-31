Nicondra: Spine chilling Halloween weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We gave you the First Alert that we would see a major change in the weather for your Halloween and it is falling right in line. Temperatures are on the cold side with low 50s and even 40s for the morning. There won’t be much of an increase into the afternoon with most locations staying in the 50s through the day and lingering cloud cover. Clouds break into the evening, but it will be cold and windy for Trick or Treat with temperatures in the low 50s and 40s through the evening with windy conditions. Winds will hover in the 10 to 20 mph range with higher gusts.

Wednesday remains chilly even as some sunshine returns. Morning lows will dip into the 30s north for Wednesday morning and 40s south. Thursday we are giving a First Alert that many areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain could see the first frost of the season with low temperatures in the middle 30s and winds relaxing across the region. By the end of the week into the weekend temperatures rebound with highs returning to the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.