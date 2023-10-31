BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans routed by Warriors for first loss of season, 130-102

Golden State guard Steph Curry (30) goes to the basket for two of his game-high 42 points in...
Golden State guard Steph Curry (30) goes to the basket for two of his game-high 42 points in the first half of the Warriors' 130-102 victory over the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Any early euphoria from the Pelicans after their 2-0 start came crashing down Monday night (Oct. 30), as they were manhandled by the Golden State Warriors, 130-102, at the Smoothie King Center.

Stephen Curry blistered New Orleans with a game-high 42 points, while no Pelicans player managed to score even 20.

C.J. McCollum and Zion Williamson each managed 19 points to lead the Pels, who played without forward Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness).

The Warriors took a 59-57 lead into halftime, but blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Pelicans by 18 points in the period (39-21).

Golden State expanded its lead by another eight points in the final quarter to run its early record to 3-1, including 3-0 on the road. The Pelicans are 2-1, having split their first two home games against the New York Knicks and the Warriors.

The Pelicans play Wednesday night at Oklahoma City, before returning for a two-game homestand against Detroit (Thursday) and Atlanta (Saturday).

