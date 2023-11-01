BBB Accredited Business
Baby jumpers sold at Walmart recalled after reports of children getting hurt while using

Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and...
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and injury hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Thousands of baby jumpers are part of a product recall due to potential fall and injury hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves about 115,000 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the product as straps on the jumper can detach or break while a child is in the activity center.

Officials said the Cosco products were sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online from November 2020 through October this year for about $70.

There have been 141 reports of activity center straps detaching or breaking that have resulted in 38 minor injuries such as bruises, bumps and scratches, according to the recall.

The recalled Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers have model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML and were manufactured in China.

Consumers are urged to contact Dorel immediately for a replacement at 877-657-9546.

