Bruce: First frost/freeze of the season north shore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cold air is here and tonight even colder as a frost and freeze warning is in effect for the north shore. Lows by morning 31-34°. Protect tender vegetation, pets and yourself.

Bruce: A FIRST ALERT is issued for the first frost and freeze on the north shore. Lows by morning in the 31-33° range. Protect tender vegetation, pets and people, South shore will have no issues in the mid 40s. pic.twitter.com/F7SLgLMUYF — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 1, 2023

By Thursday afternoon a rebound will already be underway with highs back in the middle 60s. As we wrap up the week into the weekend, high ramp back up to the mid to upper 70s.

