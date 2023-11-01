BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: First frost/freeze of the season north shore

Bruce: First frost and freeze north shore tonight
Bruce: First frost and freeze north shore tonight(maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cold air is here and tonight even colder as a frost and freeze warning is in effect for the north shore. Lows by morning 31-34°. Protect tender vegetation, pets and yourself.

By Thursday afternoon a rebound will already be underway with highs back in the middle 60s. As we wrap up the week into the weekend, high ramp back up to the mid to upper 70s.

