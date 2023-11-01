BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Child, 6, shot Wednesday in Hollygrove, NOPD says

A 6-year-old child was shot around noon Wednesday (Nov. 1) in the 8800 block of Nelson Street,...
A 6-year-old child was shot around noon Wednesday (Nov. 1) in the 8800 block of Nelson Street, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 6-year-old child was shot Wednesday (Nov. 1) in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said.

The wounded child’s gender and condition were not immediately disclosed, nor have police explained the circumstances of the shooting.

The NOPD said the child arrived in a private vehicle seeking hospital treatment for a gunshot wound at approximately 12:09 p.m. The department said the shooting occurred in the 8800 block of Nelson Street.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A 6-year-old child was shot around noon Wednesday (Nov. 1) in the 8800 block of Nelson Street,...
A 6-year-old child was shot around noon Wednesday (Nov. 1) in the 8800 block of Nelson Street, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says

Latest News

Celebration in the Oaks 2023: New Orleans City Park's Spectacular Holiday Lights Festival
Tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks 2023
This Wednesday (Nov. 1) marks a major milestone for WVUE as the station celebrates 70 years of...
WVUE celebrates 70th anniversary
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
Drought, heat forces La. Christmas tree farm to skip 2023 holiday season
NOPD Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick does not answer reporter questions about the armed...
Anne Kirkpatrick to be sworn in as NOPD Chief