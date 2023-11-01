Child, 8, shot Wednesday in Hollygrove, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 8-year-old child was shot Wednesday (Nov. 1) in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said.

Initially, the wounded child’s gender and condition were not disclosed. However, it has now been clarified that the victim is an 8-year-old juvenile male who sustained a gunshot wound in this incident.

The NOPD said the child arrived in a private vehicle seeking hospital treatment for a gunshot wound at approximately 12:09 p.m. He remains in stable condition. The department said the shooting occurred in the 8800 block of Nelson Street.

A 6-year-old child was shot around noon Wednesday (Nov. 1) in the 8800 block of Nelson Street, New Orleans police said. (Google Maps)

