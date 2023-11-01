City Inspector General blasts Sheriff Hutson for ‘wasteful’ spending on Mardi Gras hotel rooms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson made “wasteful and unnecessary” expenditures of public money in February when she booked a large block of rooms to house her command staff at a luxury French Quarter hotel during Mardi Gras, the New Orleans Inspector General concluded in a report released Wednesday (Nov. 1).

IG Ed Michel said the sheriff’s office spent $18,174 to book 90 room nights at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel during Mardi Gras, when OPSO deputies and ranking supervisors assisted with parade security. Hutson deemed the hotel housing necessary for her top lieutenants, over the objections of David Trautenberg, who later was dismissed from his job as the agency’s chief financial officer and who since has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in federal court claiming whistleblower status.

Of those 90 hotel room nights at the peak of Carnival season, Michel said investigators determined only 37 (41 percent) were actually used by OPSO personnel. Hutson’s office therefore spent $11,046 on hotel rooms that were left vacant and unused.

“The funds expended by the OPSO for hotel rooms obtained during Mardi Gras 2023 for the command staff was wasteful and unnecessary,” the report concluded. “David Trautenberg, the former chief financial officer, believed the expense to be unnecessary, a bad look to the taxpayers and expressed his concerns. In accordance, the OIG recommends future expenditure of taxpayer or public funds be scrutinized in order to ensure the funds are appropriate and relate to the successful completion of any OPSO mission.

“The wasteful expenditure of any funds, taxpayer or public, must be prevented to ensure the government is a steward of those funds.”

An OPSO spokesperson said the agency was reviewing the report and would issue a response soon. Hutson is in Colorado attending a conference with the National Institute of Corrections.

City of New Orleans Inspector General Ed Michel terminated the employment of investigator Kristen Morales on Jan. 7, 2021, citing dishonesty and policy violations, before she later joined Orleans Sheriff Susan Hutson's office. (Office of Inspector General)

Michel’s office said Hutson’s OPSO should replace its “outdated purchasing system” with the Budget, Requisition and Accounting Services System (BRASS) used by other city agencies, which would “greatly improve transparency.” The report said “there would be substantial benefits for the City and its taxpayers” if the newer purchasing system would be adopted.

“This would also address concerns raised by various City Council members during previous budget hearings,” the report said. “BRASS has the ability to allow read-only access to important stakeholders. This will reassure the City, who appropriates more than 70 percent of OPSO’s budget, that those City funds will be spend effectively and efficiently.”

Hutson said in a statement issued Tuesday that the OPSO would consider BRASS, along with other financial/administrative software products, during a Request For Proposals currently underway.

The OIG’s analysis of Omni records and interviews with OPSO employees found rooms were rented at the hotel for 13 sheriff’s office employees, at rates ranging from $160 to $271 per night.

Hutson’s name was not on the room list, but assistant sheriff Kristen Morales’ was, and records indicate that she used her room for all eight nights it was booked.

Trautenberg alleged in his federal civil suit last week that Hutson “had been or was engaged in a romantic relationship with her subordinate employee (Morales).” The OPSO said Wednesday that Morales’ employment at the sheriff’s office concluded July 31.

The list shows only one other OPSO employee -- Laura Veazey -- used her room all eight nights it was reserved. Three other employees -- Earl Fox, John Scott and Kevin Talley -- didn’t occupy a room for a single night of the 22 booked in their names and paid for by taxpayers.

The report noted that when the hotel expenditures first were questioned, Hutson and the OPSO told local media that LAK9 -- a dog-training business in Vermillion Parish -- had initially offered to pay for the hotel rooms via a donation.

“OIG investigators were told by the owner of LAK9, Paul Leblanc, that the donation idea was originally suggested by Edward Sieja, an individual not associated with LAK9,” the report said. “Leblanc later declined to make the donation to OPSO for the cost of the hotel rooms at the Omni. Leblanc stated the donation could affect future business with the OPSO.”

Michel said in a statement, “In these times of increasing threats and limited resources, it is incumbent upon the OPSO and all recipients of city monies to utilize those funds in a manner that is efficient and effective, void of wasteful spending. Our investigation did not focus on the necessity of incurring hotel lodging expenses during Mardi Gras, but rather the concerns raised regarding rooms going unoccupied.”

