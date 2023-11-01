BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Drought, heat forces La. Christmas tree farm to skip 2023 holiday season

The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.(Christmas Town Christmas Farm/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Drought, dry weather conditions, and extreme heat over the summer have forced a Christmas tree farm in Tangipahoa Parish to shut down for the 2023 holiday season.

According to a Facebook post, Christmas Town Christmas Tree Farm in Kentwood, La. announced it will not have trees available for purchase this year.

The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.

Photos posted on social media show what appear to be several Christmas trees brown in color.

The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.(Christmas Town Christmas Farm/Facebook)
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.(Christmas Town Christmas Farm/Facebook)

The business added it hopes to have trees available for the 2024 Christmas season.

RELATED STORY
Burn ban reinstated in Tangipahoa Parish

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says

Latest News

NOPD Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick does not answer reporter questions about the armed...
Anne Kirkpatrick to be sworn in as NOPD Chief
WVUE celebrates 70th anniversary
WVUE celebrates 70th anniversary
WVUE celebrates 70th anniversary
WVUE celebrates 70th anniversary
Annual 'Thriller' flash mob entertains Halloween crowd at Jackson Square