Drought, heat forces La. Christmas tree farm to skip 2023 holiday season

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Drought, dry weather conditions, and extreme heat over the summer have forced a Christmas tree farm in Tangipahoa Parish to shut down for the 2023 holiday season.

According to a Facebook post, Christmas Town Christmas Tree Farm in Kentwood, La. announced it will not have trees available for purchase this year.

The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.

Photos posted on social media show what appear to be several Christmas trees brown in color.

The business added it hopes to have trees available for the 2024 Christmas season.

