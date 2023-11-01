BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

First frost of the season possible over inland spots

Lows tonight will dip into the lower 30s on the north shore, with 40s expected south of the lake
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s cold and it’s blustery to start your Wednesday but the weather is trending in the right direction.

Sunshine will return to the forecast today as clear blue skies take hold of our weather. The increase in sun and winds starting to relax will make for a nice weather day albeit a bit on the cool side. Highs for this afternoon only climb into the upper 50s to around 60.

Clear skies and calming winds tonight will set the stage for our first frost on the north shore and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Make sure to protect your plants in these areas. South of the lake lows will only dip into the 40s so no protections will be needed.

As we look ahead to the weekend, a continued warming trend is expected as highs return to the 70s and eventually the 80s by the early part of next week. No big rain chances are showing up in the long range forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says

Latest News

Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 31
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 31
Bruce: A FIRST ALERT is issued for 20s and 30s wind chills by morning
Bruce: FIRST ALERT for Wicked winds tonight; wind chills in the 20s and 30s by morning
Blustery day into a bone chilling evening.
Nicondra: Spine chilling Halloween weather