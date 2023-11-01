First frost of the season possible over inland spots

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s cold and it’s blustery to start your Wednesday but the weather is trending in the right direction.

Sunshine will return to the forecast today as clear blue skies take hold of our weather. The increase in sun and winds starting to relax will make for a nice weather day albeit a bit on the cool side. Highs for this afternoon only climb into the upper 50s to around 60.

Clear skies and calming winds tonight will set the stage for our first frost on the north shore and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Make sure to protect your plants in these areas. South of the lake lows will only dip into the 40s so no protections will be needed.

As we look ahead to the weekend, a continued warming trend is expected as highs return to the 70s and eventually the 80s by the early part of next week. No big rain chances are showing up in the long range forecast.

