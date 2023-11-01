Harahan neighborhood goes all out to welcome hundreds of Halloween revelers

HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) - Every year, the Imperial Woods subdivision -- and specifically Doescher Drive -- goes all out with extravagant Halloween decorations as residents welcome hundreds of children and families into their neighborhood to trick-or-treat.

It’s not an effort undertaken by any sponsoring organization. Rather, the gathering is produced by neighbors who collectively want to put on a display for children and families from Jefferson Parish and beyond.

“It’s amazing. Everybody goes all out, every year,” said Rebecca Galivan.

“I’d say it’s one of the best Halloween experiences you can have,” said Matthew Morrison. “It’s safe, you have a lot of people, police are everywhere.”

From Barbie-themed houses to spooky Michael Myers designs, the streets of Imperial Woods were buzzing with kids (and adults) looking to fill their buckets and bags with Halloween treats.

Meanwhile, folks like David Bryant, whose uncle lives in the neighborhood, labor all day to make the displays they envision a reality.

“It’s insane,” Bryant said. “The lines, they have lines like you’re waiting on a haunted house. Then, of course, we’re going to have the spiders jumping out and everything else at the kids.”

Chief Edward Lepre of the Harahan Police Department lives in the neighborhood and said it’s the safety and fun the community brings every year that keeps people coming back. Harahan officers were on scene Tuesday night directing traffic and blocking off some streets for child safety.

“It was a neighbor that started it 20 years ago, and it’s just grown every year,” Lepre said. “I average about 30 bags of candy -- 30, 32 bags of candy -- because you want to make sure the kids get something. People come in from other areas because it’s safe.”

And for the adults, there was even a mobile taproom dispensing frothy beverages.

“We moved here about two years ago,” neighborhood newcomer Ben Triche said. “We weren’t prepared for how big Halloween is here.”

Triche went all out decorating his house, which was adorned with pink dolphins, beach balls, a pink carpet with pink ropes and even a Barbie photobooth.

“Last year, we did ‘Stranger Things,’ because it was a big thing that year. And then this year, Barbie’s really big. My girls outvoted me,” Triche said. “It takes about two months worth of planning. And actually I put everything out today. So, it was a concerted effort from the whole neighborhood and it brings the neighborhood together.”

