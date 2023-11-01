BBB Accredited Business
Jailed murder suspect booked with second homicide, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A jailed New Orleans murder suspect has been accused of a second homicide, New Orleans police said Tuesday (Oct. 31).

Kenneth Saulsberry, 20, stands accused of three separate shootings since the end of February, including one that left 17-year-old Leah Perry dead in the St. Claude neighborhood on July 7 and another in which 32-year-old Bradley Glapion was fatally shot in the West Lake Forest section of New Orleans East on Feb. 28.

Court records show Saulsberry was arrested Oct. 11 on a count of attempted second-degree murder, in connection with the shooting of a person April 4 in the 3500 block of Roger Williams Drive near the Fair Grounds.

NOPD detectives linked Saulsberry next to the Feb. 28 killing of Glapion at the intersection of Lake Forest Boulevard and Bundy Road. Still jailed, he was booked with that homicide on Oct. 24.

Detectives said that “through investigation” they next developed Saulsberry as their murder suspect for the July 7 drive-by slaying of Perry, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of North Villere Street. Saulsberry was booked with that offense on Monday (Oct. 30).

Court records show Saulsberry’s bond was set at $200,000 for the attempted murder count, $500,000 for the second-degree murder count involving Glapion, and $750,000 on Monday for the second-degree murder count involving the juvenile girl Perry. His total bond now stands at $1.45 million.

