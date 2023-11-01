Nicondra: First frost of the season tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The chill set in quickly with some locations this morning getting down into the 30s. Look for more cold weather around today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but plenty of sunshine. A big dip again tonight with areas to the extreme north seeing temperatures close to freezing and widespread frost possible through the parishes north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Temperatures north will be in the low to mid 30s with areas south in the 40s. By Thursday afternoon a rebound will already be underway with highs back in the middle 60s.

