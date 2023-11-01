Tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Park’s most anticipated tradition, Celebration in the Oaks, is back and set to be bigger and better than ever.

For generations, the month-long holiday lights festival has captivated visitors with enchanting displays.

Tickets went on sale Nov. 1 and are available at celebrationintheoaks.com.

New this year, the Celebration in the Oaks Dasher Pass allows Driving Tour guests to skip the line for $40.

For the first time, City Park Conservancy has partnered with Diamonds Direct for the Enchanted Engagement Raffle. For $50, entrants have the chance to win a curated engagement experience at Celebration in the Oaks, complete with everything for the perfect proposal.

Furthermore, the Celebration in the Oaks Preview Party and Jingle Bells & Beer have merged into an extra-festive event on Saturday, Nov. 18. This annual fundraiser extends into the Botanical Garden for an elegant VIP experience with a full bar, specialty cocktails, delicious dishes, and a Walking Tour sneak peek.

When:

Nov. 23, 2023 – Dec. 30, 2023

Closed on Mondays until Dec. 18

Exclusive Bike Nights on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, and Dec. 12

Closed on Christmas Eve

Where:

New Orleans City Park

Driving Tour Entrance: 4 Friederichs Ave, NOLA 70124

Walking Tour Entrance: 7 Victory Ave, NOLA 70124

