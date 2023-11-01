WVUE celebrates 70th anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This Wednesday (Nov. 1) marks a major milestone for WVUE as the station celebrates 70 years of broadcasting.

From News Scene 8 to Fox 8, so many names and faces over the years have come through this station, ones we will never forget.

Over the past 70 years, we’ve brought viewers coverage of change with a backdrop of this amazing city’s culture, and our station’s commitment to journalistic integrity has never wavered.

Today on Fox 8 news tonight at 5 p.m., we’ll take a look back at some of WVUE’s unforgettable memories as we celebrate our 70th anniversary.

