Bruce: Chilly for now as we warm through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a frosty night last nigh north and west of the lake, we will see a cold night tonight as a gradual warming trend moves in over the weekend.

Bruce: Another chilly night on tap as lows dip to the mid to upper 30s north and mid 40s south. A gradual warming trend is on the way but still very nice through the weekend. Highs gradually rise into the mid to upper 70s. No rain expected for the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/qdRl3RkP3g — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 2, 2023

Clear sky, light wind allow the area to heat up efficiently and while we will see a dip in temperatures again into the upper 30s north and 48-52° south for Friday morning most locations will stay well above freezing. Frost should not be an issue. Temperatures will rise through the weekend with highs returning to the 70s and 80s by next week. Happy Fall Y’all

