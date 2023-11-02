BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Chilly for now as we warm through the weekend

By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a frosty night last nigh north and west of the lake, we will see a cold night tonight as a gradual warming trend moves in over the weekend.

Clear sky, light wind allow the area to heat up efficiently and while we will see a dip in temperatures again into the upper 30s north and 48-52° south for Friday morning most locations will stay well above freezing. Frost should not be an issue. Temperatures will rise through the weekend with highs returning to the 70s and 80s by next week. Happy Fall Y’all

