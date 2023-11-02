BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.(Noah Goeppner)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A bow hunter in Indiana said he got “the deer of a lifetime” over this past weekend.

Noah Goeppner told WFIE that he was able to hit a white buck from about 15 yards away when he was out hunting this past Sunday.

And it wasn’t his first encounter with the deer. Goeppner said he first saw the animal in 2021 as a spike buck.

This season, Goeppner said he was keeping an eye on the buck while watching trail cameras before finally harvesting the rare deer.

He said this was the first whitetail buck he had hit with his bow.

Goeppner’s black lab, Nelli, also helped him track the animal down.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Officer Vappie investigation
Court says Vappie investigation violated consent decree, spurs remedial plan from Kirkpatrick
FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival...
Green Day announces massive worldwide tour for 2024
Walt Disney Co. said it will acquire a 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast for approximately $8.6...
Disney to acquire the remainder of Hulu from Comcast for roughly $8.6 billion
A man in a gray hoodie begins to cross the sidewalk alongside the family, and then he suddenly...
Stranger tries to steal baby out of mom’s arms while crossing street, dad fights him off
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract